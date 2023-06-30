Thousands expected at Republic’s Have-a-Blast patriotic celebration on Friday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic is holding its 27th Annual Have-a-Blast Patriotic Celebration on Friday, June 30, at J.R. Martin Park.

Thousands of people are coming to Republic to see one of the largest fireworks displays in the Ozarks. Plus, it’s also free to attend.

Ashley Luebbert, the Special Events Coordinator, said there were 17,000 people in attendance at the 2022 event. Organizers hope for more this year.

Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration Poster (City of Republic)

Luebbert said the purpose of Friday’s event is to have fun and honor America.

“We’re celebrating Independence Day,” Luebbert said. “We just want to get the community together. We’ll beat the heat together.”

She said putting on an event of this size takes a village.

“We’ll have around 100 volunteers and staff out here,” Luebbert said. “Most of them will be over in our kids zone area.”

Luebbert also said the event will feature jam-packed activities, with many starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10:15 p.m.

“We’ll have two bands performing starting at 6:15,” she said. “We’ll have axe throwing, kids inflatable zone, and an exotic petting zoo.”

She also said there will be over 30 different food vendors near the parking lot area, but people must pay for the vendors. Most everything else is free to the public.

The big Pyromusical Fireworks Display begins at 10 p.m. on Friday. The event ends at 10:15 p.m.

To see the complete list of events and the parking map, visit the city of Republic’s website.

