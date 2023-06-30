Warsaw, Mo., receives $25 million grant for road, trail, & stormwater improvements

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Warsaw is one of four Missouri cities to receive this year’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

Warsaw was awarded the most money of the cities that were awarded grants, with a total of $24,997,004.

Warsaw’s city administrator, Randy Pogue, said getting approved for the RAISE grant has taken a long time. The city started applying when the RAISE program first launched in 2009.

“So we started revitalizing the downtown and building Drake Harbor Recreation Area into an outdoor area where people could come walk, bicycle, have events and everything. As time went on, in 2009, the program started, that is now RAISE, and we started applying for it, and over 14 years, we’ve applied 13 times,” Pogue said.

The RAISE grant funds will go to redevelop three roadways that go through Warsaw. By the end of the project, the roads will connect with the Drake Harbor and Recreation Area, making them complete streets. ADA-compliant sidewalks will be added to the road, making walking and biking around town easier. Main Street in Warsaw extends for miles, but the pavement isn’t marked. The grant will pay for pavement striping.

Warsaw sits near both Truman Lake and the Lake of the Ozarks with fishing, swimming, and boating opportunities, but the city has worked to build trails around the water for walking and biking. One of those trails is the Osage Trail, which currently stops at a dead end, but the grant will pay the city to extend it by 0.53 miles, forming a connected loop.

Warsaw’s surrounding water makes the city prone to flooding, but the grant will cover costs for a Stormwater Mitigation Wetland.

Warsaw mayor, Eddie Simons, said the improvements are for everyone in Warsaw, present or future.

“It’s going to be for the residents who live here and the visitors who come here. There’s a big population outside the city limits. The river is within the city limits, so there are a lot of people who live on the other side of the river. So it’s going to be for a lot of people and, hopefully, people coming in the future,” Simons said.

