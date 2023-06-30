ON YOUR SIDE: Hackers selling fake appliances from Polk County small business’s Facebook

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is hurting a small business in Fair Play.

Diamond L Tack and Feed had its email, and Facebook hacked earlier this month. Owners tell KY3 the hackers are now selling fake things that they would never sell.

Diamond L Tack and Feed sell saddles and all your horse supple needs. Owner, Berry Lord, said the hackers are asking for down payments for appliances that appear to be for sale on their Facebook page.

“People started showing up, driving for hours away,” said Lord. “To pick up a refrigerator, a $4,000 refrigerator was advertised for $350.”

This scam all started in early June after hackers took over the Diamond L Tack and Feed Facebook page. Owner Berry Lord said before appliances, there were different ads.

“Phone calls and stuff about some Yorkie puppies for sale,” said Lord.

Store manager Stefany Rotramel said at least 40 people have come to the store looking for what they bought. Some even paid down payments.

“Most I’ve heard so far is $700,” said Rotramel. “Most of them have been in the $175 to $150 range.”

Lord said the hackers blocked their every attempt to get the page back. They even blocked their accounts and comments to tell customers it was fake.

“It is kind of scary to be hacked like that,” said Lord. “We can’t get Facebook to take it off.”

Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau said when buying online, double-check it first.

“Don’t click directly on the ad, go to the business’s website, or contact them directly just to verify what it is,” said Hernandez.

The small business workers want the hackers to know they are hurting people in need.

“We don’t want to see anybody lose their hard-earned money,” said Lord.

“Do you care at all, a lot of people really needed what they were hoping to get,” said Rotramel.

Lord says they made a new Facebook page, and people should report the old one. You’ll know because the real store doesn’t list appliances.

Better Business Bureau staff said to do your research when buying items from social media.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.