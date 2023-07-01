2 people hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash in Versailles, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - 2 people were sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle crash in Versailles, Missouri Saturday morning.

According to the Versailles Police Department, the wreck happened at Highway 5 and Clay Road in Versailles at 11:45 a.m.

Officials say one person was flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment, and a second was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

