2 people hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash in Versailles, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - 2 people were sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle crash in Versailles, Missouri Saturday morning.

According to the Versailles Police Department, the wreck happened at Highway 5 and Clay Road in Versailles at 11:45 a.m.

Officials say one person was flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment, and a second was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

