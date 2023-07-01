Auditions to be held for celebrity film camp in St. Louis

Auditions to be held for celebrity film camp in St. Louis
Auditions to be held for celebrity film camp in St. Louis
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Auditions will start this month for a camp presented by Peep This Actors-Directors Guild and Cardinals Care for kids to learn filmmaking skills.

On the Set Summer Celebrity Film Camp will teach the full realm of filmmaking to kids ages 10-18 during a week-long program at Busch Stadium. Campers will be selected via an audition process that will be held at the Whitfield Foundation for Success, 2631 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15.

Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography. All while creating their own baseball-themed movie. They will be mentored by professionals in the film industry, including actor, Darrin Henson. Henson currently stars on BET’s hit show The Family Business. He is also known for his role on the hit TV series Soul Food, and movie, Stomp The Yard. Campers will have the opportunity to attend a red-carpet screening at the end of the summer, and awards will be presented in various categories including Best Actor, Best Director and more.

Cardinals Care is providing scholarships for 30 campers, as well as meals for all campers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peep This Actors-Directors Guild to help facilitate a unique learning experience these kids won’t soon forget,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care.

More information on the camp and audition process can be found at www.onthesetcamp.com.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild with isolated rain in the near term
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.
Crash involving a pickup slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County on Saturday morning
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts

Latest News

Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Storm chances and a cool down this week
Springfield Police warning gun owners to not store guns unattended in cars.
Springfield Police Department warning gun owners to not leave their guns in cars unattended
Springfield Police Department warning gun owners to not leave their guns in cars unattended
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild with isolated rain in the near term