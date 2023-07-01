Crash involving pickup slows traffic on I-44 in western Greene County

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a pickup has slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The pickup with a trailer overturned in the median. Crews closed the left lane of westbound traffic to clear the crash. We do not have any information about injuries.

MoDOT expects to clear the crash around 11:30 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some strong to severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Kevin Long/Greene County Jail
Fort Leonard Wood staff sergeant indicted in death of child at a daycare in 2019
The traumatizing event took place at a subdivision pool in Rogersville this week and shows that...
Rogersville Navy veteran saves four year-old girl from drowning at subdivision pool thanks to CPR

Latest News

Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Local police departments urge people to follow fireworks laws for the Fourth.
Police departments around the Ozarks encourage communities to follow fireworks laws for the Fourth of July
Police departments around the Ozarks encourage communities to follow fireworks laws for the Fourth of July
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the...
AL West-leading Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals