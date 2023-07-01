Crash involving pickup slows traffic on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a pickup has slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The pickup with a trailer overturned in the median. Crews closed the left lane of westbound traffic to clear the crash. We do not have any information about injuries.

MoDOT expects to clear the crash around 11:30 a.m.

