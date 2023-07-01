Dry conditions are creating fire dangers across the Ozarks

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - Local fire districts are warning about fire dangers across the Ozarks due to the dry conditions. The Missouri Fire Marshals Office is warning counties and fire districts to start thinking about open burning bans.

”Once you get into low humidity conditions with extended drought periods, that’s when we would issue a burn ban,” said John Brossman with the Logan-Rogerville Fire Protection District.

Brossman says right now, the area does not plan on issuing one, but you need to keep these harsh conditions in mind.

”If you’re burning dead grass, it burns faster, hotter, and quicker,” said Brossman. “That’s what we warn against.”

The Conway Fire Department also posted the warning to its Facebook page saying that the lack of rain is quickly becoming a major concern.

“We’ve been in a moderate drought for probably about a year now,” said Ricky Savage, Conway Fire.

Savage says the current conditions are the perfect fuel for a fire to get out of hand.

”We do see an increase in outside fires, particularly along the interstate,” said Savage. “It’s due to improper disposal of smoky materials throwing cigarettes out the window or chains from a trailer dragging on the roadway.”

Savage says if you absolutely have to burn to have the proper resources with you.

”Make sure you’re doing so in a container with a grain or lid to contain those embers from flying out,” said Savage. “Also, make sure you have a water source, preferably a garden hose, to be able to keep the fire in check.”

If you plan on burning, the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District says you can feel free to give them a heads-up at their non-emergency line 417-753-4265.

