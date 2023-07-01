Fireworks and veterans with PTSD: How to celebrate America while watching out for our heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The colorful and loud blasts from fireworks may be fun for many of us, but what some don’t realize is that these celebrations of American freedom can seriously impact the veterans who defended that freedom.

”I’m not gonna sit there and tell you that PTSD goes away,” said Robert Freeman with Veterans Affairs. “It doesn’t. It’s like type two diabetes, you get educated, you learn what you need to do, you do it. And after a while, it becomes a habit.”

Freeman spent more than 20 years in service to our nation, at the end of his service he was injured in combat, losing his arm. That trauma is intensified by Independence Day celebrations.

“When Fourth of July popped around It was very intense,” said Freeman. “The sound seemed more direct. And so that was it could be actually sometimes kind of terrifying not knowing what was going on where it was going on.”

He says when it comes to PTSD, many things can trigger it.

“Some people are never going to get over it brings back an image this that or the other thing or the smell of the gunpowder or that can just send somebody in total alert and anxiety situation, that they’re just going to suffer period,” said Freeman.

Andrea Bishop with the Counseling Collective in Springfield says there are a few coping mechanisms if the fireworks are overwhelming.

“The way to counteract that, then, is to put themselves back in their mind in their body at the present moment,” said Andrea Bishop Executive Director of the Ozarks Counseling Center. “And so that can include 5-4-3-2-1, looking around and, and naming five things in the room that you can see for that you can hear that type of thing, go through all the five senses, placing feet on the ground and feeling the ground underneath, doing deep breathing. Navy SEALs are fond of box breathing, which is four seconds in whole four seconds out, and four seconds.”

If you know a veteran, Freeman suggests reaching out to them this weekend.

“Hey, if you know who the veterans are notifying, hey, at eight o’clock, on the third, and at eight o’clock, on the fourth of July, we’re gonna set off a lot of fireworks,” said Freeman. “We want to be respectful, and we want to warn you, so you have a heads up on what’s going on.”

If you’re a vet or know one that is suffering this independence day, the VA offers free counseling to vets, there’s also the VA’s hotline at 1-877-927-8387.

