First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:

In Arkansas:

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

In Missouri:

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of severe weather with this system. The risks include large hail, heavy winds, and heavy rains.

