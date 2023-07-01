First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:
In Arkansas:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
In Missouri:
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of severe weather with this system. The risks include large hail, heavy winds, and heavy rains.
Stay ahead of the weather while on the go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.