First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:

In Arkansas:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

In Missouri:

  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of severe weather with this system. The risks include large hail, heavy winds, and heavy rains.

