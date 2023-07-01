Jury fails to agree on punishment for man who killed Clinton Police Officer in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury failed to reach an agreement Saturday regarding the sentencing of 45-year-old Ian McCarthy, who was found guilty of shooting and killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017.

On Saturday, during a hearing at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse, the sentencing responsibility was transferred into the hands of the court, with the next hearing set for Sept. 8. The judge told members of the court that there remains no bond in the case.

McCarthy was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder during a trial that began last week. He was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, but the state chose not to proceed on those charges during the trial. The charges, however, are not dismissed.

Michael’s death occurred while he attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy.

The SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned later. McCarthy’s cell phone, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him, was found near the totaled vehicle. Neighbors in the area reported seeing a man run from the vehicle and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the driver of the SUV.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to perform life-saving treatment and call for help, but a gunshot wound to the chest led to his death. After a nearly two-day manhunt, McCarthy was taken into custody.

