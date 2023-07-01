Jury fails to agree on punishment for man who killed Clinton Police Officer in 2017

Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of former Clinton police officer...
Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of former Clinton police officer Gary Michael.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz and Janae' Hancock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury failed to reach an agreement Saturday regarding the sentencing of 45-year-old Ian McCarthy, who was found guilty of shooting and killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017.

On Saturday, during a hearing at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse, the sentencing responsibility was transferred into the hands of the court, with the next hearing set for Sept. 8. The judge told members of the court that there remains no bond in the case.

McCarthy was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder during a trial that began last week. He was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, but the state chose not to proceed on those charges during the trial. The charges, however, are not dismissed.

Michael’s death occurred while he attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy.

READ MORE: Man found guilty of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in 2017

The SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned later. McCarthy’s cell phone, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him, was found near the totaled vehicle. Neighbors in the area reported seeing a man run from the vehicle and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the driver of the SUV.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to perform life-saving treatment and call for help, but a gunshot wound to the chest led to his death. After a nearly two-day manhunt, McCarthy was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some strong to severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Kevin Long/Greene County Jail
Fort Leonard Wood staff sergeant indicted in death of child at a daycare in 2019
The traumatizing event took place at a subdivision pool in Rogersville this week and shows that...
Rogersville Navy veteran saves four year-old girl from drowning at subdivision pool thanks to CPR

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Versailles, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.
Crash involving a pickup slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County on Saturday morning
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources