Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery opens in 18th & Vine District amid much fanfare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Outside a once empty, 150-year-old limestone building at 20th & Vine, a line of people stretched down the street Friday night.

Three years after it was first envisioned, Vine Street Brewing Co. was celebrating its first day open. Its taproom and downstairs bar were at capacity. It was one-in, one-out.

“I’m very passionate and involved in the beer community, so I wasn’t going to miss their opening day, no way,” said Eric Lightfoot. “It’s a historic moment.”

“To have something like this, I think it’s just new and it’s fresh for us,” Morgan Bordors said. “I wanted to definitely be a part of the crowd.”

The crowd was diverse; not just racially diverse, but beer diverse.

Lightfoot has been to more than 100 breweries across the country. Bordors confessed that she’s “not a beer girl,” but tried the brewery’s fruited sour and was a convert.

All said they were there first and foremost to support local.

“I think the icing on the cake is it happens to be Black-owned,” said Tony Temple, whom some might remember as a star running back for Mizzou. “If you look around, so many people that don’t look like us are here, and I think that is what is exciting.”

How it started

Vine Street Brewing Co. is the brainchild of Kemet Coleman. He’s not a brewer, but he is a craft beer guy. He was working as a tour guide at Boulevard in 2013 when he first met the man who became one of Vine Street Brewing Co.’s head brewers.

“He stood out to me because he was probably one of the few people that I saw that looked like me,” Coleman described. “So, I remember him.”

That man is Woodie Bonds Jr. He has worked on the Ford assembly line for 20 years, like his father who worked there for 30. He took up home brewing because he liked the science and creativity.

He eventually created the Hip Hops Hooray Music and Beer Festival, mixing two of the things he loves: craft beer and hip-hop.

“I also wanted to see if maybe that would add some different folks in the craft beer scene,” Bonds said.

That brought him back on Coleman’s radar, who also loves both things. Coleman is also a hip-hop performer and vocalist. He performs solo, sings for a band called the Phantastics and was a founding member of a 20-piece big band called Brass & Bougee.

Fast-forward to 2020. Coleman was stuck in the pandemic as a performer who couldn’t perform. He was trying to figure out his next venture. He’d tried to start a brewery several times before and it didn’t stick. This time he was determined.

He knew if he was going to do it, it had to be with Bonds. He called him. Bonds was hesitant. He had a good job, a 9-5. But, he was cajoled. He said he knew another brewer, Elliot Ivory, and he wasn’t going to do it without him.

He met Ivory at the KC Nanobrew Festival, an event for home brewers.

“We were the only two African American brewers that were there and, to see each other, it was like, ‘Wow,’” Bonds recalled. “I mean, it wasn’t any knock on anyone else, but it was just great to see us both doing that.”

Ivory also needed convincing. He was working as a project manager at Honeywell. He was planning to go to graduate school to get his master’s degree.

“Like, I’ve got other dreams, aspirations,” Ivory said of his initial reaction. “I was working a 9-to-5. I thought that was everything. I thought that was it. I thought that was my calling.”

Then, he saw the building. It used to house the city’s street department and water department. Another limestone structure with a turret that resembles a castle is across the street. It’s known as the Kansas City Workhouse Castle. Built in the 1890s, it was the city jail or “workhouse.”

In that moment, he was sold.

Why it matters

Ivory said it was important to him to pick a location east of Troost, the city’s north-south street that has long been the dividing line between Black and white -- a result of redlining.

He chose 18th & Vine because he saw it as a nexus between people who live there in a growing number of new, multi-family housing complexes, tourists who come to the area for the Jazz Museum and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and people from other parts of Kansas City interested in something new.

“When we think about the brewing industry, it is not necessarily a diverse one,” Coleman said. “I think we all benefit when we can cross-pollinate that much more.”

Cross-pollination is a phrase that can also be used to describe the craft brewing scene in other ways.

Bonds described it as collaborative more than competitive.

“It’s such a togetherness. Like, literally. There’s been so many brewers that I’ve seen walk through this door and shake my hand today,” Bonds said on opening night. “That moves me probably more than anything. To have people that I look up to their beer coming in here, shaking my hand and telling me what they think about what I’m doing, that means everything to me.”

For him, it’s about seeing all the hard work his team has put in come to fruition, not about the moniker of first Black-owned brewery in the state.

“I understand why it’s a big deal for a lot of people,” Bonds said. “We just wanted to live out our dreams, and we just wanted to start a business. And if who we are, if that’s what motivates people, by all means. I love that. I’m just here to brew and have as much creativity as I can.”

He plans to continue working at the Ford plant for now. Business ownership isn’t always a sure thing.

Coleman plans to have live music on their patio out back at least twice a week. He hasn’t solidified lineups, but who knows? You might see him or one of his groups performing there.

