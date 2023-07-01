PLEASE SHARE: Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Polk County, Missouri, for two children believed to be abducted.

Investigators believe Leijah Wahlert, 5, and Thomas Wahlert, 4, are with their father, Thomas Wahlert, 32, of Morrisville. Investigators say he drives a tan 2014 Chevy Malibu with Iowa Plate JGV859. They believe Wahlert is heading north.

Officers say Thomas Whalert threatened the victim’s mother, then said he was taking them to Iowa. Police say he is the biological father of one of the children but not of the other.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, you are asked to call 911.

