Police departments around the Ozarks encourage communities to follow fireworks laws for the Fourth of July

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police departments and municipalities around the Ozarks are encouraging communities to follow fireworks laws as the Fourth of July quickly approaches.

While many may be looking to set off fireworks to celebrate the holiday, many municipalities have laws that control what dates and times people can set off fireworks in city limits.

A few of the major cities around the Ozarks have the following laws:

Springfield: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits. They cannot be bought, sold, or set off. You can light off smaller fireworks like sparklers and smoke bombs.

Ozark: You are allowed to shoot off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Nixa: You can light up fireworks on July 3 - 4 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Bolivar: You can shoot off fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 8.

Lieutenant Jared Drye with Ozark Police Department tells me that while there are times when it’s illegal to set off fireworks in city limits, they want to focus on education, not discipline. Other municipalities, such as Nixa and Bolivar, said similar things.

“So if there’s an issue with the fireworks, a lot of times we’ll get calls to the police department, our officers are always going to start with education on what the ordinances are, and then what some of the possibilities are for violating those,” said Drye. “We always want to go with education first, eventually, if we can’t resolve something through education, we may result in a warning or a citation.”

Drye also adds that these laws aren’t necessarily to penalize or limit fun, but instead for fire prevention and being kind to the community.

“So the fireworks laws, they’re really in place both for fire protection and prevention. And then also I talked about being good neighbors as ensuring the peace for the city on nights,” said Drye. “What we don’t want to have is a continuous you know, fireworks issue where other residents may be trying to sleep or have pet concerns or whatever else might be going on.”

If you have concerns with someone setting off fireworks outside of allowed times, or if they become a noise disturbance, you can call your local police department’s non-emergency line to report it.

If your community’s fireworks laws aren’t listed, you can usually find the laws on your city’s website or Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.