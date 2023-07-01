Razorback legend Corliss Williamson hired by Timberwolves as assistant coach

The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KAIT) - A Razorback legend is back in The Association.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Corliss Williamson as an assistant coach. He was an assistant recently at Little Rock Christian.

Big Nasty played 12 seasons in the NBA from 1995 to 2007, winning an NBA title with the 2004 Detroit Pistons. He had previous coaching stops with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, UCA, and Arkansas Baptist.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Some strong to severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Kevin Long/Greene County Jail
Fort Leonard Wood staff sergeant indicted in death of child at a daycare in 2019
May 30, 2023 Dollar General 6800 W. State Hwy 266 Estimated stolen merchandise: $500
CATCH-A-CROOK: Shoplifter wearing headphones targets Greene County discount store

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the...
AL West-leading Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals
O-Zone: Chiefs 11 ON camp teaches championship skills in the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Andy Reid named best head coach in NFL, per PFF
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol,...
Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bergman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright