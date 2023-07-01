Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Seymour has been charged after crashing into an Amish buggy in early June.

According to online court records, 38-year-old Julia Young is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, owner and operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Previous coverage: Infant dies after a car crashes into an Amish buggy in Seymour, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on June 6 around 5 p.m., Young was driving her 1999 Mercedes 320 on C Highway two miles north of Seymour.

Young went to pass the Amish buggy, and in the process, she hit the back of it, throwing three occupants out of the buggy. In the buggy was a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and a baby boy.

All three were taken to a Springfield hospital, where the baby died. The two adults suffered moderate injuries.

