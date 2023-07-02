13 people rescued from stuck elevator in Sikeston

13 people were rescued from a hotel elevator in Sikeston this afternoon
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - 13 people who were stuck in an elevator at a hotel in Sikeston have been rescued.

According to a Facebook post from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at Hampton Inn on July 1. Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to 13 subjects stuck in an elevator, between the second and third floor.

Several attempts were made to try and correct the stalled elevator, but they were to no success. Due to the long response time for the elevator company, Sikeston Officers implemented all safety measures and entered the elevator shaft.

Roughly 45 minutes after arriving on scene, Officers were able to safely free all occupants from the elevator. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

