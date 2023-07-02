7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.
Warm Sunday before some heat briefly returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.
Crash involving a pickup slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County on Saturday morning
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown...
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Springfield Police warning gun owners to not store guns unattended in cars.
Springfield Police Department warning gun owners to not leave their guns in cars unattended
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say