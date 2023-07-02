Clydesdales helping raise money for Folds of Honor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales in Cape Girardeau is impacting military families across the United States, including one right here in the Heartland.

Matthew Cains was one of those who went to the event, petting a Clydesdale for the first time. He visited the gentle giant with his family at VFW Post 3838.

The iconic horses are in Cape Girardeau as a part of a summer tour of the country in support of the Anheuser-Busch Folds of Honor project. Cains said he likes that he gets to help veterans.

“I think it’s kind of cool that we get to help people that fought in war and stuff like that,” Cains said.

Folds of Honor helps the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members or first responders receive support for education. One of the recipients, Landon Bryum, said he’s gotten a scholarship each year he’s been in college.

“I have received the Folds of Honor scholarship all five years of college this far”, said Bryum.

Byrum and his step-sister, Braelynn Moore, are on summer break from college. Bryum is close to finishing Pharmacy school and Moore is working towards her degree in psychology.

They came to the VFW to thank the community for giving their future a chance.

“That’s something that really pushes me to do the most I can with the scholarship and be able to give back to the community that is making it possible for me to be able to live my dream,” said Moore.

Braelynn said her dreams have been made possible by her mother’s service and sacrifice.

Serving in the Air Force, National Guard, and then as a GS civilian, Shanna Matthews’s 27 year career in the Department of Defense left her with a lot of memories. But also with what she describes as severe trauma that led to 100% disability.

“Eventually it just shut everything down for me, I’m a 100% but cannot work any longer, which really makes things difficult when you think about sending your kids to college and about their future,” said Matthews.

While she and other veterans face many different challenges when returning home, she said the support her family is receiving makes re-adjusting to civilian life a little easier.

“This I think says thank you not only to me, but also our family, and those kids, I believe that the families serve just as much as the soldier,” said Matthews.

According to Folds of Honor, more than 90 percent of the proceeds go directly to military families. Since 2007, around 44,000 scholarships have been awarded.

