Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on safely disposing cigarettes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year to sit outside on the porch and relax, but for those of you who relax with a cigarette, fire departments in the Ozarks are warning you to make sure you dispose of those butts properly.

Firefighters in the Ozarks say they’ve fought several fires caused by the indiscriminate disposal of cigarettes, most notably in potted plants.

“The soil is not just dirt like you would think it would be. It’s composed of mosses and grasses and stuff like that’s playing,” said Battlefield firefighter Collin Smith. “So when that cigarette gets hot enough, sits there for a while, gets enough oxygen, it gets caused those mosses and grasses they catch on fire. And if they’re closer to other potted plants, you know, jump.”

And if you have no option, ensure it’s in a clay pot. If a fire does break out, a clay pot will keep it contained better than other types of pots. Otherwise, Smith says you can use an ashtray, adding that it’s a good idea to keep a glass of water nearby to put it out before discarding.

He says as we approach drier and drier conditions in the Ozarks, it may also be a good idea to have an extinguisher ready.

“I think it’d be a good idea,” said Smith. “Have some sort of extinguisher hose nearby in case something does break out. It’s dry. (The) hot grass is, you know, super dry, and if you drop your cigarette in the grass, you have nothing to, you know, put it out with. So yeah, it’s a great idea to have an extinguisher sitting by or water hose or something like that.”

