FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It turned out to be another very warm (if not hot) day across the Ozarks with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s for many of us. However, we did see Rolla hit a high of 95° at 12:13 this afternoon before the clouds and some scattered t-storms passed on through. We’re starting the evening out with Ozark, Shannon, Howell and Oregon county under a severe t-storm watch until 9 o’clock tonight. The worst of that severe weather has passed the region and is ramping up to our east. However, the incoming cold front and an accompanying upper-level low could bring some additional rain chances our way late tonight.

Cold front at the surface starts working through tonight (KY3)

Upper-level wave helping to push a cold front through (KY3)

As for this evening, any storms in the southeastern Ozarks should be gone by 9 o’clock. While much of the area will be dry to start the late night out, we’ll keep an eye on storms developing northwest of Osceola and Stockton Lake.

Storms in the southeastern Ozarks clear out by 9 tonight (KY3)

Some additional development along the cold front will clip the northern parts of the Ozarks between 11 tonight and 3 o’clock Sunday morning. While nothing looks too concerning, the storm chances late tonight and before sunrise could be strong to maybe low-end severe with some wind gusts and some dime to quarter-size hail.

Additional storm chances along an incoming cold front early in the overnight (KY3)

Rain chances calm down before sunrise Sunday (KY3)

After a quiet start Sunday morning, the cold front will still be in northern Arkansas for the afternoon. That means while the Missouri Ozarks will stay dry under partly to mostly sunny skies, a few isolated t-storms will be possible in parts of northern Arkansas for the afternoon. Any of this activity should stay below severe levels and clear out right before sunset Sunday evening.

Isolated t-storms in northern Arkansas Sunday afternoon (KY3)

As for temperatures, the cold front will force lows back to more comfortable levels for Sunday morning. Unlike the middle 70s some had to start the day with, we’ll drop into the middle to upper 60s by sunrise Sunday morning. Thanks to the cold front, we’ll at least have high temperatures back near normal with the numbers projected to top out in the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Mild start for our Sunday morning (KY3)

Upper 80s for our Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Early next week will feature some brief summer heat returning to the Ozarks. While not as hot as what we saw back on Thursday and Friday, highs will push back into the lower 90s for many while some could push into the middle 90s.

Back into the lower 90s Monday afternoon (KY3)

For the 4th of July this year, we’ll have some scattered showers and t-storms to keep an eye on while temperatures stay hot. After morning lows in the upper 60s, I’m expecting highs to climb back into the lower 90s before we drop back into the 80s by sunset.

Hot 4th of July with some scattered t-storms at times (KY3)

The front coming through tonight will still be in central Arkansas on Tuesday. That, with some upper-level energy from the returning jet stream, will allow for some scattered t-storms to perk up Tuesday afternoon and to start Tuesday evening out. While the rain chances should temporarily pause for fireworks displays Tuesday evening, another cold front will ramp up the rain and t-storm chances for Wednesday across the area.

Hot with some storm chances on the 4th this year (KY3)

Better rain chances coming Wednesday (KY3)

The upper-level setup from Thursday through Saturday of next week keeps the brutal summer heat near the upper-level high in southern New Mexico. Plus, we’ll have plenty of disturbances at the jet stream send in almost daily rain chances. While not washout rain chances, the chances will be there each day from Thursday and into next weekend. These rain chances would be very welcome as expected amounts between the 4th of July and next Saturday could range between a quarter of an inch to 1.25″ on average.

Warm temperatures with some additional rain into next weekend (KY3)

Plus, the changing jet stream setup and Wednesday’s cold front will give us nice temperatures by the middle of next week.

Highs going from the 90s to 80s during next week (KY3)

After highs in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, the chances are there for highs to drop back into the lower to middle 80s for next Thursday through Saturday. If that stays in the forecast, we better enjoy it since numbers like that in July are a little hard to come by.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.