Police arrest 2 for theft of UTVs in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two men after investigating stolen UTVs in Sunrise Beach.

Investigators say two Polaris Razors were stolen from a business on Wednesday. The next day, officers found a vehicle matching the suspects’ description from the theft investigation. Investigators say the driver took off. Officers say after a short pursuit, they arrested the driver.

Investigators say the arrest of the driver led them to the second suspect.

