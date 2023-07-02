Police identify suspect in deadly shooting in north Springfield from late June

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in north Springfield.

Kayden Morton, 23, of Springfield, died from gunshot wounds on June 25. Police say they cannot share the suspect’s identity at this time.

Investigators say the suspect fired shots at a home in the 900 block of North Glenn. The bullets hit Morton as he opened the door of a home while helping someone move.

With the ongoing investigation into Kayden Morton’s death, detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The incident is Springfield’s ninth homicide of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm Sunday before some heat briefly returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.

Latest News

A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew runs off the field after helping unfurl the tarp at...
Goldschmidt’s 4 RBIs leads Cards over Yanks in rain-interrupted doubleheader opener
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on safely disposing cigarettes
A thirty-year tradition at Stockton Lake happened on Saturday.
WATCH: Stockon Boat Parade kicks off a busy holiday weekend at the Stockton Lake
Stockon Boat Parade kicks off busy holiday weekend at the Stockton Lake
Police arrest 2 for theft of UTVs in Sunrise Beach, Mo.