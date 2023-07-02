Police identify suspect in deadly shooting in north Springfield from late June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in north Springfield.

Kayden Morton, 23, of Springfield, died from gunshot wounds on June 25. Police say they cannot share the suspect’s identity at this time.

Investigators say the suspect fired shots at a home in the 900 block of North Glenn. The bullets hit Morton as he opened the door of a home while helping someone move.

With the ongoing investigation into Kayden Morton’s death, detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The incident is Springfield’s ninth homicide of 2023.

