Springfield Public School leaders say the first year of new universal testing shows progess

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the first year Springfield Public School used a new universal testing system called Galileo. Leaders said it gives them real-time data to help kids and teachers.

Nicole Holt is the Deputy Superintendent of academics for SPS. She said the new testing helps teachers greatly.

”Teachers have never just had this. They’ve never had this specificity of data before,” said Holt.

To kids, they may just think Galileo is just another test. Holt said it’s shaping how they learn.

“It gives us kid by kid standard by standard specific data on how they’re mastering what’s being taught,” said Holt.

She said this past school year was the first time they had used Galileo. Holt said this data isn’t just for kids and parents.

“Transformational for our teachers,” said Holt. “Has really focused us on is the use of data to drive what’s happening day to day in the classroom.”

Officials at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in Missouri, test scores show students are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Holt said their new data would drive to fix this.

“Finding those bright spots in the data and then going to those teachers and saying, What did you do?” said Holt. “How can we make that happen and scale that change in other areas of the system?”

This past year, the schools tested all grade levels. They will continue to test students three times a year. Holt said this is to help students prepare for the future and get parents more involved.

“How can we make that palpable for parents to go and then do at home with their kids?” said Holt. “How can you integrate some of those things into what you do with them at home.”

Holt said with Galileo, the district also wants to enhance the parent-teacher relationship. Leaders say to ask your kid’s teacher about their Galileo data when school comes around.

