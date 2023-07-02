Springfield Public School leaders say the first year of new universal testing shows progess

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the first year Springfield Public School used a new universal testing system called Galileo. Leaders said it gives them real-time data to help kids and teachers.

Nicole Holt is the Deputy Superintendent of academics for SPS. She said the new testing helps teachers greatly.

”Teachers have never just had this. They’ve never had this specificity of data before,” said Holt.

To kids, they may just think Galileo is just another test. Holt said it’s shaping how they learn.

“It gives us kid by kid standard by standard specific data on how they’re mastering what’s being taught,” said Holt.

She said this past school year was the first time they had used Galileo. Holt said this data isn’t just for kids and parents.

“Transformational for our teachers,” said Holt. “Has really focused us on is the use of data to drive what’s happening day to day in the classroom.”

Officials at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in Missouri, test scores show students are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Holt said their new data would drive to fix this.

“Finding those bright spots in the data and then going to those teachers and saying, What did you do?” said Holt. “How can we make that happen and scale that change in other areas of the system?”

This past year, the schools tested all grade levels. They will continue to test students three times a year. Holt said this is to help students prepare for the future and get parents more involved.

“How can we make that palpable for parents to go and then do at home with their kids?” said Holt. “How can you integrate some of those things into what you do with them at home.”

Holt said with Galileo, the district also wants to enhance the parent-teacher relationship. Leaders say to ask your kid’s teacher about their Galileo data when school comes around.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm Sunday before some heat briefly returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.

Latest News

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, left, rounds first on his way to an RBI triple of St. Louis...
Bader, Volpe help Yanks beat Cards for doubleheader split after losing opener
WATCH: Fair Grove, Mo., business' Facebook hacked, leading to many disappointed people
A visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales here in Cape is impacting military families across the...
Clydesdales helping raise money for Folds of Honor
Courtesy: Licking Fire Department
Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.