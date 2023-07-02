Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A storm in Licking damaged a roof of a building on Saturday.

Firefighters shared images of the damage on State Highway 32. Part of the roof landed on a vehicle. The person inside the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The storm also knocked out power throughout parts of Texas County.

A tree fell on a utility line in West Plains during a severe storm on Saturday afternoon. It knocked out power for some in the city. The storm also dumped hail stones on the city.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm Sunday before some heat briefly returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.

Latest News

SPS leaders say new universal testing was a sucess
Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on safely disposing cigarettes
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew runs off the field after helping unfurl the tarp at...
Goldschmidt’s 4 RBIs leads Cards over Yanks in rain-interrupted doubleheader opener