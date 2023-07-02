Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A storm in Licking damaged a roof of a building on Saturday.
Firefighters shared images of the damage on State Highway 32. Part of the roof landed on a vehicle. The person inside the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
The storm also knocked out power throughout parts of Texas County.
A tree fell on a utility line in West Plains during a severe storm on Saturday afternoon. It knocked out power for some in the city. The storm also dumped hail stones on the city.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.