Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A storm in Licking damaged a roof of a building on Saturday.

Firefighters shared images of the damage on State Highway 32. Part of the roof landed on a vehicle. The person inside the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The storm also knocked out power throughout parts of Texas County.

A tree fell on a utility line in West Plains during a severe storm on Saturday afternoon. It knocked out power for some in the city. The storm also dumped hail stones on the city.

