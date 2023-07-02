Upgrades to the Jefferson Ave. Footbridge and Hammons Field included in the 2024 Missouri budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite an eight billion dollars surplus, Missouri Governor Mike Parson made half a billion dollars in cuts just before the new spending plan went into effect Friday afternoon.

The $52 billion budget includes expanding I-70 to six lanes. But he vetoed $28 million in improvements for a section of I-44 from Kansas Expressway to Highway 65 in Springfield and $34 million for upgrading LeCompte Road.

But left in eight million dollars for the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and four million dollars for Hammons Field upgrades. The footbridge closed in 2016 after structural problems were discovered in the historic landmark built in 1902.

After consultants evaluated the bridge, they learned nearly 40% of the bridge needs to be repaired or strengthened, and the paint system is failing and no longer protecting against corrosion.

We asked the governor’s office if Parson would sign the tax cut on social security benefits, and were told he had until next month to decide. Missouri is one of only eleven states that still tax social security.

