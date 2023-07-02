Upgrades to the Jefferson Ave. Footbridge and Hammons Field included in the 2024 Missouri budget

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite an eight billion dollars surplus, Missouri Governor Mike Parson made half a billion dollars in cuts just before the new spending plan went into effect Friday afternoon.

The $52 billion budget includes expanding I-70 to six lanes. But he vetoed $28 million in improvements for a section of I-44 from Kansas Expressway to Highway 65 in Springfield and $34 million for upgrading LeCompte Road.

But left in eight million dollars for the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and four million dollars for Hammons Field upgrades. The footbridge closed in 2016 after structural problems were discovered in the historic landmark built in 1902.

After consultants evaluated the bridge, they learned nearly 40% of the bridge needs to be repaired or strengthened, and the paint system is failing and no longer protecting against corrosion.

We asked the governor’s office if Parson would sign the tax cut on social security benefits, and were told he had until next month to decide. Missouri is one of only eleven states that still tax social security.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild with isolated rain in the near term
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and Greene County deputies responded to the crash.
Crash involving a pickup slowed traffic on I-44 in western Greene County on Saturday morning

Latest News

Upgrades to the Jefferson Ave. Footbridge and Hammons Field included in the 2024 Missouri budget
Donutology is featuring some Taylor Swift-inspired flavors this week as Kansas City prepares...
Local shop goes dough-nuts for Taylor Swift
Talor Gooch of the United States. Monday, April 3, 2023.
Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured