WATCH: Stockon Boat Parade kicks off a busy holiday weekend at the Stockton Lake

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A thirty-year tradition at Stockton Lake happened on Saturday.

Dozens of creatively decorated boats lined up across the Mutton Creek Marina for the Stockton Boat Parade.

“We all love the 4th of July. It’s like our Christmas,” said Josie Howard of Mutton Creek Marina. “So I just love everything about it. I’m very patriotic, my grandpa was a career marine, so I just love the USA, and we love celebrating it.”

The winner of the best-decorated boat took home a trophy. The event kicks off an exciting weekend of camping, fishing, and patriotism.

