Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot near Branson.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eric Richards, 52, of Branson. The incident happened inside the Indian Point.

Investigators say the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They say Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back. Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

