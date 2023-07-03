Buddy Check 3: Abbreviated MRI helps women with dense breast tissue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly half of all women have dense breast tissue. With every mammogram, they’re reminded they may need more testing because mammography may not detect all cancers hidden in dense breast tissue.

Now, there’s something called the “abbreviated MRI” that may be the solution to getting more women the kind of “next-level” testing they need. At the newest breast imaging center in Springfield, Dr. Amanda Lackey is consulting on some MRI results. For years, MRIs have been the next screening step for women at high risk for breast cancer.

Now The American College of Radiology has come out with a new recommendation that women with dense breast tissue who want supplemental screening should also have MRI.

“So women with dense breasts, we have found MRI is just more sensitive, it just picks up more cancers smaller than ultrasound, it just does,” says Dr. Amanda Lackey, doctor of radiology.

But accommodating all women who have dense breast tissue with an MRI is full of challenges, beginning with the cost.

“Now they want us to say, you know that we recommend MRI, my only hesitation is that a lot of patients will say, I’m not paying two grand, I can’t pay two grand out of pocket for an MRI,” according to Dr. Lackey.

And the lack of insurance coverage is only one challenge. The bigger problem may be access to the MRI.

“You still have to share that MRI scanner with everybody in the hospital,” said Dr. Lackey.

So now, a few hospitals have started adopting the “abbreviated MRI” for breast screenings. The typical MRI is shortened to 10 minutes.

“It uses the same equipment, you still get the I-V contrast, and it still shows the same sensitivity,” according to Dr. Lackey.

And the price for the abbreviated MRI in the few places they are offered is running about $300-$400 dollars out of pocket for the patient.

At what point does the insurance kick in on this? Dr.

“That will have to be more of like a nationwide legislation kind of thing,” said Dr. Lackey. “I know they’re working on it, similar to how ultrasound screening was where you know it wasn’t covered. Then finally, for dense breasts with that indication now it is covered. So it’s just a process, and we’re still kind of in the early stages of that process. But it shows a lot of promise.”

Enough promise that many hospitals have been looking at ways to offer the abbreviated MRI so that even women with dense breast tissue can be confident in their breast cancer screenings.

We’ve reached out to local hospitals to see if there are any plans to offer abbreviated MRIs in the near future. Dr. John Bumberry, who specializes in Breast Cancer Surgery with Mercy in Springfield, said: “We are currently working on the implementation of an abbreviated MRI process. It would most likely be used to expand high-risk screening and be particularly helpful for ladies who have high insurance co-pays for MRI or for whom MRI is not covered at all.”

There are imaging centers in California that offer the AB-MRI. Some university settings like Duke University Hospital are also providing the 10-minute screenings. We'll keep you posted on developments closer to home.

