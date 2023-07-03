Camdenton insurance specialist discusses fireworks and home insurance

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Billions of dollars are spent on fireworks every year as people celebrate the Fourth of July, but what if your fun ignites trouble like a house fire?

“It can be annoying at times,” said Jason Fall, who lives in a neighborhood in Camden County where a lot of people shoot off fireworks.

He says typically, he isn’t thinking about what would happen if one hit his home.

“It’s been pretty dry. We got a little rain the other day, but especially in the dry years, but not really,” said Fall.

Paula Nienhueser is an independent insurance agent with Guardian Group in Camdenton. She says when it comes down to homeowners insurance policies, it can get a little bit difficult. One thing that makes a difference is if setting off fireworks is legal where you live.

If it is, and your neighbor or someone else sets off fireworks that hit your home, it would likely be covered in the liability part of their homeowner’s insurance.

”That would be one of the things that you would probably want to get the who, where, when, and things like that for your insurance company,” said Nienhueser.

If it is illegal to shoot them off at your house, it can be tricky.

”The insurance law is any illegal activity is typically a little dicey with a claim whether it’s going to be covered or not by your insurance carrier,” said Nienhueser.

