Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on propane tank safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people break out the grill during the summer. But backyard propane chefs need to look extra at that storage tank when it’s hot.

Grant Peters is the assistant fire chief with Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District. He said this could happen in high temperatures if you’re not careful.

“We do train on propane-related incidents and propane tanks, in case the relief valve has popped, and they are actually on fire,” said Peters.

Peters said you’ll likely see a leak in the high heat.

“If you ever encounter a propane leak or anything, call 911, and then evacuate that area,” said Peters.

Peters said you can spot a propane tank leak.

“You’ll smell it first,” said Peters. “Sometimes you can hear it. I’ll have like a hissing sound of some sort.”

Peters said if you have a leak, call the company who made the propane tank. He said in the high temperatures, take your propane tanks out of the sun.

“In the shade out of the sun is the best area,” said Peters. “We obviously don’t want to bring these inside. You want to keep them outside in a well-ventilated area.”

Peters said you don’t want to keep propane tanks in your garage in case of gas leaks. Firefighters said the same goes for gas canisters. Don’t keep them inside or in your garage. They need to be outside so they can vent off.

If you hear or see a leak, leave and immediately call 911.

