FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat returns Monday & rain returns Independence Day

Good Sunday evening, everyone. With many spots seeing partly to mostly sunny skies today, temperatures were fairly comfortable with a west and northwest breeze across the area today. After lows in the 60s this morning, we saw highs push into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. While a few spots near the Lake of the Ozarks and northern Arkansas saw some isolated showers and even a few t-storms, they didn’t get too out of hand and were only for a few lucky spots. Looking ahead, though, we have a cold front to our northwest that wants to influence our weather later on. We’ll have to wait until Wednesday for the upper-level low with that system to push the front our way.

Watching our next front to our northwest (KY3)

Upper-level high keeping worst of the heat to our west this week (KY3)

With mostly clear skies tonight and a returning southerly breeze on the light side, we’ll have lows drop back into the middle to upper 60s across the area. While partly to mostly sunny skies could yield a stray shower or two with some returning humidity, we’ll mainly stay dry for the day ahead with some summer heat returning. We’ll see highs back in the lower 90s for your Monday afternoon.

Mild Monday morning lined up for us (KY3)

Lower 90s return for Monday afternoon (KY3)

Our 4th of July will start dry with mostly clear skies in the morning and lows back near 70°. We’ll see temperatures nudge a little higher for the afternoon with highs back in the lower to middle 90s.

Lower 90s once again for the 4th this year (KY3)

With some more humidity and heat to work with an impulse in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, we’ll have a chance for some scattered t-storms during the day and primarily for the afternoon. Fortunately, like Nicolette said this morning, those scattered t-storm chances should quickly drop off as we go deeper into Tuesday evening. That means calm skies by the time fireworks displays go off as temperatures stay in the 80s.

Scattered t-storms possible with partly sunny skies mainly Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Hot 4th of July with decreasing rain chances for a warm evening (KY3)

Then, our attention will turn to Wednesday. With the summer heat, humidity and instability in place, the approaching cold front and upper-level energy will give us a decent chance for more numerous showers and t-storms for Wednesday. Given the setup that could come in, we may have to make Wednesday a First Alert Day. We’re holding off for now since we still need to work out the specific threats, the timing and where the better chances for severe weather in the Ozarks could unfold.

Watching storm chances ahead of an approaching front Wednesday (KY3)

Watching the chance for strong to severe t-storms Wednesday (KY3)

While we’ll keep an eye on the chance for strong to severe t-storms Wednesday afternoon & evening, the rain chances will continue into Thursday across the area with mostly cloudy skies in place. Once the front clears out, we’ll see daily scattered t-storm chances return through the coming weekend with temperatures mainly on the warm side.

Widespread rain chances greatest Wednesday & Thursday (KY3)

Scattered daily t-storm chances Friday through the weekend (KY3)

While another chance for scattered t-storms will still be around for Sunday, the upper-level high will start to build back in and bring some summer heat back into the Ozarks. At least all these rain chances (not all day washout rain chances, by the way) could bring some much needed rainfall with expected amounts trying to top out 2 inches in some locations.

Summer heat starts returning next Sunday (KY3)

Much needed rain should add up through the week (KY3)

Temperatures for the rest of the week look great once we get past a hot Wednesday. After highs near 93°, we’ll see the numbers back below normal with lower to middle 80s for Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s will return on Saturday with lower 90s by next Sunday.

Brief return to highs in the 80s later this week (KY3)

Beyond next weekend, there’s some question as to how far into the Ozarks the upper-level high to our southwest will build in. Long range models have solutions ranging from staying in the Southern Plains and Desert Southwest keeping highs in the 80s or build the ridge overhead and push us into the upper 90s and triple-digits. For now, we’ll keep expected highs early next week in the lower to middle 90s.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.