Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub

Brandon Lee Young.
Brandon Lee Young.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/KMOV) - Police in Wichita, Kansas have arrested a man from Florissant after a mass shooting at a nightclub.

Brandon Young, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery stemming from the shooting early Sunday at City Nightz in Old Town. The shooting injured nine people, and two other people were injured from being trampled; the extent of their injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Police seemed to indicate that there may be more than one person responsible for the shooting. A release sent Monday morning said the Wichita Police Department is working with state and federal law enforcement to identify all individuals involved and “hold them accountable for their actions.”

No one suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims on scene were taken to the hospital and that additional victims drove themselves to the hospital with minor injuries.

The shooting victims were men aged 22, 24, 26, 29, 34 and two 25-year olds; the women injured were 22 and 24.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

