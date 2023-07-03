Greene County 911 Center says to use discretion when calling on 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the 4th of July weekend, a celebration or vacation for many, but for emergency services, it’s one of the busiest times of the year. They say it’s important to use discretion when calling 911 due to those higher call volumes.

Blake Johnson has been a 911 operator for five years. He says the 4th of July weekend can be one of the most stressful times of the year for staff at the Greene County’s 911 Center and asks for everyone to use a little discretion when calling 911.

”Knowing that fireworks are going on, we understand that we try and send officers to locations where they are occurring where they’re not supposed to,” said Johnson. “But with the volume of them, it’s almost impossible to keep up with. So we definitely encourage you if you’re having fireworks shot at you or things like that are illegal to call at that point, but it’s just difficult for officers to keep up and get to all the other calls.”

Cris Swatters with Springfield Police says it’s important to remember that you should call 911 if you feel like your life or property is in danger but keep in mind it may take them a little bit to get to you.

”If your neighbor and you are in Springfield city limits, and you call 911 because your neighbor is shooting off fireworks that are not allowed within city limits, an officer will respond as they are available and as they can,” said Swatters. “And they do have discretion when they respond, and a citation may be issued, and they may confiscate all of the illegal fireworks and things of that nature that are at the location. But due to call volume, those calls are of a lower priority than say something where someone’s life may be in danger or something of that nature.”

Johnson says there are many scenarios where it is appropriate to call 911, but some will be answered faster than others.

”Your emergencies aren’t less important on the weekends, or on the Fourth of July, we have a lot more triaging calls to go through,” said Johnson. “And so it’s it’s been most beneficial for us to be able to get to kind of block out those things that are of lesser priority, especially during the busy times.”

Remember if you feel like you’re having an emergency, no matter what it is, you should not hesitate to call 911.

