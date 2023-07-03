Man from Kansas City drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

NEAR GREENVIEW, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a man from Kansas City.

The patrol says James Roy, 56, was last seen near a boat at Bollinger Creek Cove around 11:00 Sunday night. A medical examiner pronounced Roy dead just after 3:30 Monday morning.

The patrol says Roy wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

