Man from Kansas City drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

MGN ONLINE
MGN ONLINE(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR GREENVIEW, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a man from Kansas City.

The patrol says James Roy, 56, was last seen near a boat at Bollinger Creek Cove around 11:00 Sunday night. A medical examiner pronounced Roy dead just after 3:30 Monday morning.

The patrol says Roy wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Courtesy: Licking Fire Department
Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Springfield Police warning gun owners to not store guns unattended in cars.
Springfield Police Department warning gun owners to not leave their guns in cars unattended
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Ozarks Program on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Missouri State’s program in the Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival highlights history and culture of the Ozarks
Greene County 911 Center says to use discretion when calling on 4th of July weekend
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on propane tank safety
Propane tanks
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on propane tank safety