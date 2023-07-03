Mechanics give tips on how to protect car batteries in extreme weather

Car batteries in extreme temperatures.
Car batteries in extreme temperatures.
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks have already seen extreme temperatures this Summer, but they could be coming back soon.

Tim Fess with Rick’s Automotive in Springfield said your car batteries could be at risk in the high heat.

“You have an engine that’s running in there, that’s running anywhere between 200, 210, 215, 220 degrees,” said Fess.

Fess said they had to replace 50 batteries just last week. They said in high heat, your battery’s age accelerates very quickly. It could burn out, stop working, or in some cases, explode. He adds that under the hood, our cars are already hot, but it could shoot up in extreme temperatures.

“We get a big temperature swing, and then we have an internal failure of the battery, needs replacement,” said Fess.

Fess said batteries usually last anywhere from three to five years. But you can tell when it starts to die.

“Slow cranking of the engine, resetting of your clock,” said Fess. “A sulfur smell, interestingly enough, indicates that the battery may be boiling internally. You’ll hear the loud boom, but that plastic case would explode,” said Fess.

Fess said there could be an even worse sign. He said uncommon for a battery to explode, but it does happen in high temperatures. Fess said regular maintenance will save you.

“Inspect that battery at every oil change,” said Fess.

He said to be preventative when extreme weather comes.

“As soon as it gets below 32 degrees, like a frost advisory, you see them and then the first heat of the summer,” said Fess. “We see it over and over again.”

Fess said if you ever see the hood of your car or battery smoking, get away from the vehicle.

