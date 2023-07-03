Missouri State’s program in the Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival highlights history and culture of the Ozarks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - People from around the world can learn more about the Ozarks.

Missouri State University’s program, “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region,” is on display from June 29 – July 4 and July 6 – 9. A preview concert earlier on June 26 called “Ode to the Ozarks” featured old-time Ozarks music.

The MSU Dean of Library Services, Thomas Peters, has worked on the program for over a year. He said teaching others about the Ozarks and its history is vital.

“People know very little about the Ozarks, and what they do know are stereotypes,” Peters said.

He said it’s time that tourists from America and worldwide learn about everything our region offers.

“We’re really focused on music because the Ozarks has such a rich musical tradition,” he said. “Food, agriculture, community agriculture, foraging, herbalism.”

The Ozarks program on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. (Missouri state University)

Susan Hardy, an MSU student who helped work on the program, said she’s grateful to help represent the Ozarks on the national stage, especially because she’s from the Ozarks.

“I’m from Nixa and the Springfield area,” Hardy said. “Being able to say this is the place I grew up, and this is where I’ve been my whole life.”

She said she helps teach tourists that visit the program about her home. Hardy said sometimes visitors of the program can’t believe she’s from the Ozarks due to ‘hillbilly’ stereotypes. Hardy said everything on display allows visitors to learn about the Ozarks through literature, cooking, building, and agriculture from the region.

Hardy said after the day, the whole group working on the program can explore Washington, D.C., and learn about other cultures and their history.

Click here to read more about the Ozarks program in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. The Smithsonian’s website also has a page dedicated to MSU’s program.

