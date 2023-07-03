Missouri State’s program in the Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival highlights history and culture of the Ozarks

Ozarks Program on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Ozarks Program on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - People from around the world can learn more about the Ozarks.

Missouri State University’s program, “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region,” is on display from June 29 – July 4 and July 6 – 9. A preview concert earlier on June 26 called “Ode to the Ozarks” featured old-time Ozarks music.

The MSU Dean of Library Services, Thomas Peters, has worked on the program for over a year. He said teaching others about the Ozarks and its history is vital.

“People know very little about the Ozarks, and what they do know are stereotypes,” Peters said.

He said it’s time that tourists from America and worldwide learn about everything our region offers.

“We’re really focused on music because the Ozarks has such a rich musical tradition,” he said. “Food, agriculture, community agriculture, foraging, herbalism.”

The Ozarks program on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C.
The Ozarks program on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C.(Missouri state University)

Susan Hardy, an MSU student who helped work on the program, said she’s grateful to help represent the Ozarks on the national stage, especially because she’s from the Ozarks.

“I’m from Nixa and the Springfield area,” Hardy said. “Being able to say this is the place I grew up, and this is where I’ve been my whole life.”

She said she helps teach tourists that visit the program about her home. Hardy said sometimes visitors of the program can’t believe she’s from the Ozarks due to ‘hillbilly’ stereotypes. Hardy said everything on display allows visitors to learn about the Ozarks through literature, cooking, building, and agriculture from the region.

Hardy said after the day, the whole group working on the program can explore Washington, D.C., and learn about other cultures and their history.

Click here to read more about the Ozarks program in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. The Smithsonian’s website also has a page dedicated to MSU’s program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Courtesy: Licking Fire Department
Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Springfield Police warning gun owners to not store guns unattended in cars.
Springfield Police Department warning gun owners to not leave their guns in cars unattended
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Greene County 911 Center says to use discretion when calling on 4th of July weekend
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on propane tank safety
Propane tanks
Firefighters in the Ozarks give tips on propane tank safety
911 Center
Greene County 911 Center says to use discretion when calling on 4th of July weekend