NASA astronaut and Lebanon, Mo. native Mike Hopkins, announces his retirement

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - After a career with NASA that spanned 14 years and included 334 days in space and five spacewalks, Astronaut Mike Hopkins has retired from NASA.

“For over 60 years, NASA has been changing the world, demonstrating that nothing is impossible when people and nations work together,” Hopkins said. “For myself and my family, it has been a privilege to be a very small part of this amazing organization as it leads humanity’s journey to the stars. “I have loved being an astronaut and leaving the corps was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. To my crewmates, fellow astronauts, and the entire NASA family, thank you for an incredible 14 years and Godspeed.”

Hopkins was raised near Richland, Missouri, and is a graduate of the School of the Osage. Hopkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Stanford University.

Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr had declared October 31 as Michael Hopkins Day in Lebanon.

“When I was growing up at the Lake there, going to the School of the Osage, I never would have thought that someday I was going to be sitting here getting ready to launch to the International Space Station on a brand new vehicle,” Hopkins told KY3 in 2020.

According to a news release from NASA, his last trip to space was as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station in 2020. Crew-1 was the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, and the first flight of the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft “Resilience.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt thank you to Mike Hopkins for his dedicated years of service in advancing our mission for the benefit of all humanity,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Mike’s unwavering commitment to mission excellence will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Hopkins also served as a flight engineer on the space station’s Expedition 37/38 in 2014, launching aboard a Soyuz spacecraft. During the mission, Hopkins and his crewmates oversaw the departure of the first demonstration flight of the Northrop Grumman (formerly Orbital Sciences) Cygnus resupply spacecraft and performed hundreds of hours of scientific experiments.

Over the course of his career, he conducted five spacewalks, totaling 32 hours working outside of the space station in a spacesuit to perform maintenance and upgrades to the station’s exterior.

His last day with NASA was May 1.

