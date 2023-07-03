Preventing fireworks injuries while celebrating Fourth of July around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just a day away, and while many families will be gearing up to celebrate at fireworks shows, some may be lighting up fireworks at home too.

That’s why CoxHealth experts want to remind families to be safe this holiday and use fireworks responsibly.

Last year over the Fourth of July weekend, CoxHealth saw 15 fireworks-related injuries to eyes or hands. That’s why Luke Spain, Injury Prevention Specialist for CoxHealth, is reminding people to follow safety tips and make sure you’re being cautious this Fourth of July.

“There’s always a lot of good food and a lot of good conversation that happens on the Fourth of July. It’s a really fun holiday. But that holiday can take a really bad turn if someone gets injured,” said Spain.

Doctors like Jamie Jones, the director of Urgent Cares for CoxHealth, say they see many more burns and eye injuries around this time of year.

“Lots more, going to be much more apparent during the couple of weeks leading up to and including the Fourth, and then a day or two after,” said Jones.

Experts at CoxHealth like Spain and Jones have some tips on how you can stay safe while you celebrate America.

For starters, make sure you’re prepared. Have water nearby and ensure everyone is a safe distance away from the fireworks display according to Spain.

“Making sure that your viewing area is at a safe distance, making sure that where you’re storing your additional fireworks is a safe distance, you know, a minimum of 25 feet for some standard fireworks,” said Spain.

It’s also important to be safe while lighting up the skies. Don’t ever put your body or face in the direction fireworks may shoot in, and don’t relight fireworks that didn’t work.

“Give it a lot of time, set it off to the side or scoot it off to the side, where it’s out of your way, or move where you’re shooting off to the side, because that may fire at a later time,” said Spain.

If someone does get injured during the festivities, always evaluate that injury.

Small burns with just a bit of redness can be treated at home by running soap and water over it, as well as using burn cream and an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen.

Anything worse than a minor burn, especially eye injuries, should be seen in the ER or Urgent Care by a doctor according to Jones.

“Particularly those injuries that cause significant blistering or bleeding, or any injury to the eye, really needs to seek medical attention to get evaluated,” said Jones.

Doctors like Jones also warn against making your own fireworks or shooting more than one-off at once. They say those cause the majority of injuries seen in the Emergency Room.

