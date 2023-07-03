Royal’s catcher, Salvador Perez, earns 8th All-Star selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Major League Baseball announced on July 2 that Kansas City Royals catcher and Captain, Salvador Perez, has been named an American League All-Star for the eighth time in his career.

This ranks 2nd in Royals history to George Brett’s 13 All-Star selections. His eight career All-Star selections are the most among active catchers.

Perez was selected as a reserve for the second time in his career, following his first All-Star selection in 2013. He was the starting catcher in the All-Star Game from 2014 to 2018.

Perez, 33, leads all Major League catchers with 15 home runs and ranks 2nd among American League catchers with 40 RBI.

This marks his eighth season with at least 15 home runs, which ranks tied for 10th all-time among primary catchers and 2nd in club history behind Brett’s 10 from 1977 to 1993.

Perez will represent the Royals at the 93rd All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.