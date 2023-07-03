State budget to enhance Springfield’s landmarks: Hammons Field and Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hammons Field and the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge made the cut for state budget money for upgrades.

In a move to revitalize its iconic landmarks, The City of Springfield recently acquired Hammons Field, the beloved home of the Springfield Cardinals, for a staggering $12 million.

As part of the acquisition, $4 million has been earmarked for much-needed upgrades to the ballpark.

However, the project has garnered even more support as the state budget, signed recently, includes provisions to cover the costs of these essential renovations.

“I think that’s where Hammons Field falls into-- to make sure we’re part of a vibrant, attractive downtown city,” Dan Reiter, General Manager for the Springfield Cardinals, says.

The project managed to avoid Governor Mike Parson’s veto pen, unlike other projects across the state that totaled approximately $555 million.

The upgrades to Hammons Field are seen as crucial to meeting the requirements for maintaining a professional franchise with Major League Baseball.

The proposed improvements address the building’s aging infrastructure, ensuring that essential systems such as plumbing and HVAC are upgraded. Attention is also being given to the sealing of brickwork, which plays a vital role in preserving the ballpark’s aesthetics.

However, the endeavor goes beyond the technical aspects of the stadium. Leftover funds from the project may be allocated towards enhancing other areas, such as developing kids’ play areas or improving seating arrangements, further enhancing the fan experience.

In a parallel effort to restore Springfield’s iconic landmarks, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge project has also received attention. After being included on the funding list for the second consecutive year, the footbridge is finally receiving financial backing.

“Frankly, if it wouldn’t have been vetoed last year, we would only have five million dollars today. But as of today, we have 8 million dollars,” Mary Collette the president of Commercial Club says.

The City of Springfield has already pledged its support for the footbridge, and with the additional $8 million secured from the state budget, the project’s total funding has now reached $11.5 million. Furthermore, there are promising grants in the pipeline that could potentially allocate even more funds to this project.

“It’s not just the footbridge now when we have, if we get some of this additional funding. It’ll actually be the whole area around the footbridge,” Collette says.

