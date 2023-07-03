West Plains man arrested for doing donuts on golf course, causing thousands in damage

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains has been arrested after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a golf course.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on one of the greens at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses told authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver. Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck causing skid marks in the parking lot at the West Plains High School.

According to West Plains PD, the truck was seen driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested.

“The driver was later arrested for Property Damage 1st Degree. Further charges will be sought for property damage, driving while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to show proof of insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle,” the police department said.

Formal charges have not been filed.

If anyone has information about these cases, please contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

