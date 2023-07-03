West Plains man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing thousands in damage

West Plains golf course damage(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains has been charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a golf course.

According to online court documents, 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

Xane Norton. Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the fairway and green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses told authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver. Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck causing skid marks in the parking lot at the West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement from the West Plains Police Department, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks from the truck itself and from the golf course did match.

According to West Plains PD, the truck was seen driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested.

According to the PC statement, after his arrest, Norton declined to do an interview.

If anyone has information about these cases, please contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

