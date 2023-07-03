Willow Springs woman charged with having illegal gambling devices at her business

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Willow Springs has been charged after authorities found several electronic gambling machines at her store.

According to online court records, 55-year-old Grace Stillwell is charged with possession of a gambling device.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on March 31, a detective with the highway patrol went to J-Lo’s Smoke and Vape Shope at Eleven Point Fire Station in Willow Springs. He was there because he had received a complaint about illegal gambling devices in the business.

When the investigator went inside, he saw 12 electronic gambling machines. He then went to sit and play a game on one of the machines.

Court records say he played several rounds before pressing the “cash out” icon. He then presented the ticket to a cashier and got the amount displayed on the ticket.

According to the PC, the money the investigator used was given to him by the Missouri State Highway Patrol State Investigation Fund, and the money he got from his ticket was returned to that same fund.

Stillwell was charged in March, but on Monday, July 3, a summons was mailed to her. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 7.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.