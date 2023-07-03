Willow Springs woman charged with having illegal gambling devices at her business

Gambling Machines
Gambling Machines(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Willow Springs has been charged after authorities found several electronic gambling machines at her store.

According to online court records, 55-year-old Grace Stillwell is charged with possession of a gambling device.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on March 31, a detective with the highway patrol went to J-Lo’s Smoke and Vape Shope at Eleven Point Fire Station in Willow Springs. He was there because he had received a complaint about illegal gambling devices in the business.

When the investigator went inside, he saw 12 electronic gambling machines. He then went to sit and play a game on one of the machines.

Court records say he played several rounds before pressing the “cash out” icon. He then presented the ticket to a cashier and got the amount displayed on the ticket.

According to the PC, the money the investigator used was given to him by the Missouri State Highway Patrol State Investigation Fund, and the money he got from his ticket was returned to that same fund.

Stillwell was charged in March, but on Monday, July 3, a summons was mailed to her. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 7.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Courtesy: Licking Fire Department
Storm damages building in Texas County; storm dumps hail in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Car batteries in extreme temperatures.
Mechanics give tips on how to protect car batteries in extreme weather
Level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching storms Tuesday & a First Alert Day Wednesday
Michael Hopkins.
NASA astronaut and Lebanon, Mo. native Mike Hopkins, announces his retirement
Courtesy: University of Missouri Health Care
University of Missouri Hospital doctors perform life-saving liver surgery