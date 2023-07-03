On Your Side: Beware of patriotic scams surrounding the Fourth of July holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Better Business Bureau advises you to keep an eye out for scammers who might take advantage of the seasonal rise in patriotism this 4th of July.

“During patriotic holidays, scammers often play on consumers’ emotions to make false charity appeals or offer fake deals on holiday decorations,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Consumers should take extra caution with their money and personal information around this time of year.”

Patriotic donations:

Some scammers will send phishing messages about fraudulent patriotic charity campaigns around the 4th of July. These messages look like they’re from real charities that benefit veterans or the military and use urgent, emotional language to trick consumers into handing over money or personal information.

BBB’s tips for donating safely:

Start with a trusted source. If you’d like to donate to a patriotic cause this 4th of July, BBB has resources for evaluating charitable organizations: At

If you’d like to donate to a patriotic cause this 4th of July, BBB has resources for evaluating charitable organizations: At Give.org , donors can view a national list of BBB Accredited Charities focused on veterans and the military; at BBB.org , they can see evaluations of area nonprofits and find local Accredited Charities serving veterans.

Beware of high-pressure appeals. Legitimate charitable organizations will be happy to accept your donation at your convenience. Beware of messages that pressure you to donate immediately. If you’re not sure about donating, wait.



Protect your computer. If you receive an email asking you to donate online, go directly to the nonprofit’s web address and don’t click any links in the email. Ensure the charity’s website is secure (its web address should begin with https://) and spelled correctly.



Online purchases of flags or decorations:

Around the 4th, many people buy American flags, decorations, and party supplies online. This trend may attract scammers seeking to capitalize on the demand, offering fraudulent or non-existent products to get payment information or make a profit. They may also impersonate actual retailers.

Seasonal sales:

While plenty of legitimate retailers offer big sales around the 4th of July, scammers may also take the opportunity to lure in unsuspecting buyers with too-good-to-be-true deals.

BBB’s online shopping tips:

Stick with familiar retailers. If you’d like to try a new store, you can check it out at

If you’d like to try a new store, you can check it out at BBB.org before you shop.

Double-check the source. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a well-known retailer’s website, so double-check the web address before you buy. If the site is missing contact information, that may be a red flag.



If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Websites and unsolicited emails may offer giveaways or low prices on hard-to-find items. There’s probably a catch: the items may not exist or may not be as pictured online, you might get roped into a monthly subscription, or there could be hidden costs. Read the fine print.



Shop with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there is a problem.



To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.