12 years later, mother remembers daughter killed in gunfire; Missouri General Assembly passes Blair’s Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A new law officially goes into effect in August in Missouri that honors a 12-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet in Kansas City.

“I probably wake up most mornings and go to sleep most nights with some thought of Blair,” said Michele Shanahan DeMoss, Blair’s Mother. 12 years ago, on July 4th, she went to a family event with her daughter.

Blair started playing with her cousins when all of a sudden, she collapsed. In a blur, paramedics arrived.

“I just remember him saying that’s a deep wound. I’m thinking, how does he see that, and I just was trying to keep her from bleeding out,“ said Shanahan-DeMoss.

When they made it to the hospital, a detective and doctor said she’d been shot. A guy at a separate party fired a gun into the air. The bullet came down and hit her daughter. Since then, Shanahan-DeMoss has been fighting for change, including in Jefferson City. During this legislative session, the General Assembly passed what’s called Blair’s Law. It increases the penalty for celebratory gunfire.

”I just remember sitting in the Senate room when it passed and just like looking at everybody like I tried to look at all of the faces. I literally felt like I was in the snow, caught inside of a snow globe,” said Shanahan-DeMoss.

If you choose to fire your gun in the air, you could be hit with a Class A misdemeanor for the first offense, if it happens again, you could be charged with a felony.

“The result of firing a gun recklessly, not knowing how far or where your bullet went, can end a life,” said Shanahan- DeMoss.

Her mom says now she finds Blair in the little day-to-day things.

“There is not a selfish bone in my body because there’s the worst has happened to me. I just don’t want other people to experience that,” said Shanahan DeMoss.

