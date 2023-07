Fire damages abandoned home in Hickory County, Mo.

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed an abandoned home near Hermitage, Mo.

Central Hickory Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 11 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters say the house was abandoned and under demolition. Firefighters arrived to it fully engulfed.

Firefighters also prevented a larger grass fire nearby.

