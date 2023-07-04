City of Marshfield, Mo., celebrates its 144th Fourth of July parade

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield hosted its 144th Fourth of July parade on Tuesday morning.

It remains the longest-running July 4th parade west of the Mississippi. The theme of the parade this year was “American Made.”

The parade featured plenty of floats, vendors, horses, local entertainment, and a United States Air Force flyover.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.