City of Marshfield, Mo., celebrates its 144th Fourth of July parade

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield hosted its 144th Fourth of July parade on Tuesday morning.

It remains the longest-running July 4th parade west of the Mississippi. The theme of the parade this year was “American Made.”

The parade featured plenty of floats, vendors, horses, local entertainment, and a United States Air Force flyover.

