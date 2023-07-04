Elevate Branson’s scooter program going strong six months in

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson charity is stepping in to help with three problems: a lack of public transportation, a lack of affordable housing, and a need for workers.

In Branson, there are no forms of public transportation aside from ride-share apps, and for people living paycheck to paycheck, they may or may not have a mode of transportation to get to and from work. That’s why Elevate Branson decided to step in and help them out.

”If we’re not coming together as a community and facing these challenges and needs, then what are we doing?” said Levi Lafee, the director of Rides for Elevate Branson.

Elevate Branson is known for its charitable endeavors like tiny homes. Now, the charity has been inspired by a project in Memphis called MyCityRides, and now, Elevate has brought that Memphis program to Branson.

”And in the six months, we’ve gotten over 20 scooters out on the road,” said Lafee. “And that’s within that time frame of building this program up from nothing to launch to having people on the road.”

The owner’s program includes a no-interest loan with a payment of $5 per day. That includes everything from license prep, insurance, safety equipment, and locks. Olivia Darst, Elevate Branson’s Vice President of Communications, says the program fits the mission to elevate communities wherever it can.

“We see a need, and we want people in our community to be able to succeed, we want our neighbors to succeed, we want our local businesses to succeed,” said Darst.

She says not only will it help those employees get to work. But it can help them STAY there.

“Not only did we want to be able to help our neighbors have access to affordable transportation, but we also wanted to give local employers an opportunity to be able to reduce turnover costs,” said Darst.

For more information on how to get involved check out this link.

