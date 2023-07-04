Remember proper fireworks handling from celebration to storage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, fireworks across the Ozarks are expecting a big turnout on the last day to pick up fireworks.

Kenderick Stewart, the owner of Sure Fire Fireworks, says he expects a rush of people seeking last-minute pyrotechnic delights, just like Jack Proffit.

Jack Proffit, a former army serviceman, believed that Independence Day was more than just a celebration of the nation; it was a tribute to his fallen comrades.

“I’ve got friends who never came back,” he says. When it came to picking out fireworks for his own celebration, Jack sought the best show available.

“I look for big and loud ones, and I also look for some for my wife because she likes the pretty ones,” Proffit says.

For Kendrick and his team, the end of the day marked the beginning of the actual work. They diligently gathered and carefully loaded the unsold fireworks into shipping containers, preparing for the year ahead.

Proper storage was crucial for the fireworks’ longevity and the safety of those around them.

"If you're going to store them, it's recommended to keep them inside a container, preferably with a lock, so you can keep them away from children," William with Battlefield Fire Protection District says. The storage location should be dry, cool, and ensure the temperature remains below 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Explaining the potential risks, Battlefield Fire Protection District firefighter William Gertiser warned, “You don’t want the temperature to reach that level because they can spontaneously ignite.”

Proffit says he has been hearing fireworks for the past few days, building his excitement for setting off his own.

Living in Missouri, he appreciated the support and gratitude shown by his fellow residents. “I have people come up to me and thank me for my service,” he says. “And my reply is always, ‘You’re welcome. You and your family were worth it.’”

