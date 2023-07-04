Many LGBTQ Missourians fear increased discrimination and bigotry amid recent state legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - In its 2020 revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the World Health Organization moved its entry on “gender incongruence, ” which has also been called “gender dysphoria,” from the section on mental health to the section on sexual health.

“In 2020, we have a better understanding of the issues surrounding this condition, and they are not related to a mental health condition,” the organization states on its website. “Treating gender incongruence in a mental health chapter was causing additional stigma for an already stigmatized condition.”

The WHO said that the change “reflects current knowledge that trans-related and gender diverse identities are not conditions of mental ill-health and that classifying them as such can cause enormous stigma.”

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 49 , which, as of August 28, will ban all gender-affirming procedures and care for anyone under the age of 18 and halt any Medicaid funding being reimbursed for any transition care at any age.

The legislation’s premise that gender-affirming care is a threat to children has created fear and angst in the LGBTQ community in Missouri, according to Jessica Hicklin, director of the St. Louis area’s Metro Trans Umbrella group .

“There’s honestly a lot of fear,” Hicklin said. “I hear a lot of times people like say, ‘I don’t quite understand because I’m not trans,’ - and the fact that matter is, most people understand: When the government starts regulating your health care, that’s scary.”

Robert Fischer, who works with LGBTQ rights group PROMO Missouri, said the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation is prompting some Missouri families to leave the state.

He added that federal court rulings, such as the strike-down of Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors, provide LGBTQ Missourians with hope.

“It is really giving people hope in terms of what could happen here in Missouri,” Fischer said. “There are judges who are consistently saying that these type of, you know, these type of laws shouldn’t be enacted.”

